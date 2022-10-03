Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Sachem Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SACH stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sachem Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Sachem Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.82%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Institutional Trading of Sachem Capital

About Sachem Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

