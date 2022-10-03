SAFE DEAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.09 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00086457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007590 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL (SFD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,250,822 coins and its circulating supply is 4,223,909 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

