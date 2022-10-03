Safe Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $164.81 million and $195,852.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.91 or 0.00040504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00309339 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00132535 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00065388 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

