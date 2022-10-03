Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $185.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Saia from $300.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.12.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA traded up $12.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.19. 3,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,528. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.30. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. Saia’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock worth $9,727,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Saia by 22.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Saia by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Saia by 21,243.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 94.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

