Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.7% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $40,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.21. The company had a trading volume of 144,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,265. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average is $176.17. The company has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $336,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,655,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $336,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,655,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

