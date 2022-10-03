Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
Sanderson Farms Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $175.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.44. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sanderson Farms Company Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.