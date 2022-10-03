Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Sanderson Farms Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $175.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.44. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth $2,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

