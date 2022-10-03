Saputo (TSE:SAP) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$40.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.78.

Shares of Saputo stock traded down C$0.57 on Monday, reaching C$32.36. 470,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,066. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.65. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$35.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saputo news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$233,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,776. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$248,986.14. Also, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$233,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,776.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

