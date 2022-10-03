Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 165 at Barclays

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from CHF 180 to CHF 165 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.13.

Schindler Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHLAF remained flat at $158.71 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.99. Schindler has a 1 year low of $150.96 and a 1 year high of $279.00.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

