Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $29.57. 7,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 163,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHL. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $514.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Scholastic

In related news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,003.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,003.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Scholastic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Scholastic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.