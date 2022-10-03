SCHRODERS IS Ltd Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Biogen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after buying an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Biogen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $268.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $290.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

