SCHRODERS IS Ltd Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $238.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.40 and a 200-day moving average of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.