SCHRODERS IS Ltd Invests $57,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 86.2% in the second quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 19.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in DoorDash by 81.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.
DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $622,399.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,705.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $622,399.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 158,202 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,705.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,349,396. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
