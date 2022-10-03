SCHRODERS IS Ltd Sells 1,085 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $159.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $159.09 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

