SCHRODERS IS Ltd Sells 1,788 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.1% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $155.93 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.