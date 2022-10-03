SCHRODERS IS Ltd Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Duke Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,767,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.02 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $811,817. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

