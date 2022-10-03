Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,465,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 623,231 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 597,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 559.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 490,922 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.58. 16,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,651. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

