Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.85. 10,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,450. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20.

