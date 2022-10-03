Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 101,243 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.94.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNRH. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 4.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 708,467 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 499,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 315,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

