Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Declines By 11.2%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,591,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $12,230,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 233,505 shares during the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ATGE traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $36.58. 841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,019. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.