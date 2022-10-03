Short Interest in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Increases By 15.5%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on American Resources from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of AREC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,335. American Resources has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 484,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 56,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $960,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

