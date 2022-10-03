Short Interest in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Increases By 15.5%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on American Resources from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Shares of AREC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,335. American Resources has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.47.
American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.
