Short Interest in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Grows By 11.0%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 919,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 572,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $5.39 on Monday, reaching $257.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.52. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

