Short Interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Decreases By 10.7%

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AGTC opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

