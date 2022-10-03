Short Interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Decreases By 10.7%

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of AGTC opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.
Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.