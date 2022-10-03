Short Interest in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Rises By 10.7%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 580,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ACRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.53. 32,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,584,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

