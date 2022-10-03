Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Decreases By 11.0%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atento by 548.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE ATTO traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $4.04. 10,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,956. Atento has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

