Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Drops By 13.3%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

