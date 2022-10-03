Short Interest in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Decreases By 17.2%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BKN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.52. 40,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $18.72.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
