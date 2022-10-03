Short Interest in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Decreases By 17.2%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BKN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.52. 40,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKN. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.