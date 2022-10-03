Short Interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declines By 11.5%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.94.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,961. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.19. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

