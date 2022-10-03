Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Grows By 22.2%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 536,900.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 268,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Performance

BPT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 154,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 47.07%.

(Get Rating)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.