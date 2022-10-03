Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Drops By 15.1%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 523,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of BAK stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.60. 150,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,279. Braskem has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.
BAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
