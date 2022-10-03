Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Drops By 15.1%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 523,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Braskem Price Performance

Shares of BAK stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.60. 150,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,279. Braskem has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Braskem by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

