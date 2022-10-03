Short Interest in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Declines By 17.9%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Brigham Minerals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MNRL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.67. 595,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,858. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.80. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 42.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 673,822 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,256,000 after purchasing an additional 286,292 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNRL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

