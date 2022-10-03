Short Interest in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declines By 8.3%

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSQ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 340,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,138. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.