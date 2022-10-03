Short Interest in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Rises By 19.1%

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 232,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $404.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Carter Bankshares

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

