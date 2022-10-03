Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Drops By 10.3%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Down 1.4 %

CWGL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.35. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,342. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. Crimson Wine Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $18.08 million for the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

