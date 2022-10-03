Short Interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Declines By 15.9%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 2.1 %

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,242. The firm has a market cap of $281.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.