Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Rises By 11.0%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Dada Nexus Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DADA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.82. 6,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.