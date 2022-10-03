Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Rises By 11.0%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Dada Nexus Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.82. 6,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

About Dada Nexus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 17,462.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 586,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 434.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 66,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 263.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 154,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 44.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 84,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

