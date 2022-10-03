Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Increases By 9.7%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,761,100 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 2,517,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 575.2 days.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DLMAF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.44. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins raised their price target on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.35.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

