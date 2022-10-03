Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Increases By 24.2%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 982,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NYSE:ENIC opened at $1.38 on Monday. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
