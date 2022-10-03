Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Increases By 24.2%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 982,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Enel Chile Price Performance

NYSE:ENIC opened at $1.38 on Monday. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Enel Chile by 23.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 1,881,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,102,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 90,376 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 17.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,622,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 24.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,241,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 243,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

