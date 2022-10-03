Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Decreases By 6.8%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,190,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 12,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQX. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of EQX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 251,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,455. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

