Short Interest in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Declines By 16.0%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,610,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 26,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Farfetch by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 495.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 878,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after buying an additional 731,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 66.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $160,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

FTCH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.76. 6,928,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,705,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.83.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

