Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Decreases By 19.0%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. 51,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

