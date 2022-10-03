Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Drops By 8.3%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPA. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $12,833,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FPA traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.56. 3,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.233 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

