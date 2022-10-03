Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Declines By 15.7%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FID traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,188. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $19.36.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.