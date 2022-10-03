Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Declines By 15.7%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FID traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,188. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.