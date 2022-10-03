Short Interest in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Decreases By 18.5%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,500 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 940,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWONA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. 164,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,787. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -79.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16.

Insider Activity

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,600 shares of company stock worth $73,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Strs Ohio grew its position in Formula One Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Formula One Group by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

