Short Interest in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Expands By 11.1%

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FSSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,684. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSSI. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000.

About Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

