Short Interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Declines By 20.4%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of FEDU traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 3,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

