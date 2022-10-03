Short Interest in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Drops By 11.5%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,400 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 829,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.59. 467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,743. The company has a market cap of $192.21 million, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Equities analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Full House Resorts by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

