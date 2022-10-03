Short Interest in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Declines By 7.7%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GGAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. 2,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,425. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

