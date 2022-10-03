Short Interest in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Rises By 10.8%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

GitLab Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.02. 17,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLB. Scotiabank began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $19,972,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

