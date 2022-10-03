Short Interest in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW) Rises By 22.2%

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gores Holdings VII Price Performance

GSEVW opened at $0.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23. Gores Holdings VII has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings VII

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.