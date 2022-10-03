Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Expands By 23.5%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GIFI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 43,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.69. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

